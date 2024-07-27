Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, July 22nd, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 3,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $319,500.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 5,496 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $506,896.08.

On Friday, May 3rd, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 204 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $18,845.52.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $79.99 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.04.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 29.64%. On average, analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 28.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on BANF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 4.2% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,246,000 after buying an additional 45,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 963,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $23,802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BancFirst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

