Insider Selling: Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) COO Sells $30,273.10 in Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) COO Adam O’farrell sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $30,273.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 448,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,781.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam O’farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Adam O’farrell sold 3,748 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $30,958.48.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRDG opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $964.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.31 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.25%. Research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 504,812 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,199,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Articles

