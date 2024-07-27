Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $531,250.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $531,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donghyun Thomas Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $100.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day moving average of $97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 113.82, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $118.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

