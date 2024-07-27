Insider Selling: QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Sells 135,241 Shares of Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 135,241 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $4,775,359.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,427,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,188,563.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $8,368,106.04.

On Friday, July 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,239,500.32.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $2,424,063.97.

On Monday, July 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,954,027.90.

On Friday, July 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 57,253 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,852,134.55.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $733,895.10.

On Monday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,822,579.47.

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,580,519.85.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $2,612,553.10.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $89.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 53,446 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,961,000 after acquiring an additional 536,492 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 197,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 106,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth about $41,968,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

