International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the June 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 39,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,683. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.19. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $4.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 197.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ICAGY shares. HSBC cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

