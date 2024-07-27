International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,063 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of International General Insurance worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International General Insurance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 746,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of International General Insurance by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International General Insurance by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 143,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,247. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $782.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.22. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $130.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 3.70%.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

