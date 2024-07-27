Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $9.66 or 0.00014192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.51 billion and $81.49 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00040985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009277 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,366,566 coins and its circulating supply is 467,177,251 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

