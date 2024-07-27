Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 134.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $633.36. 987,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,190. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $632.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

