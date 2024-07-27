Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total value of $141,146.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,272.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,694. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.74.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $441.30. 1,196,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.82 billion, a PE ratio of 79.66, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $468.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $427.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

