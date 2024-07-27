Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 217.1% from the June 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 886.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 352,986 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 337,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 294,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,078. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.