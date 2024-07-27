Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Up 54.1% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,400 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 225,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 36,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. 66,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,476. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $23.42.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
