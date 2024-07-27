Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Up 54.1% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,400 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 225,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 36,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. 66,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,476. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $23.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.