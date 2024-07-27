Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Up 161.0% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,000 shares, a growth of 161.0% from the June 30th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after acquiring an additional 735,753 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,228,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 44,332 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 281,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 94,560 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.38. 342,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,747. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

