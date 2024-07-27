Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.23. 6,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 38,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the 4th quarter worth $784,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,135,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

