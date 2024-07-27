Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Position Lessened by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 53,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 43,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

