Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Trading 1.9% Higher

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $32.56. 23,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 24,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $98.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXJ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

