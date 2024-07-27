Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $434.01

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 434.01 ($5.61) and traded as high as GBX 458 ($5.92). Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller shares last traded at GBX 458 ($5.92), with a volume of 96,984 shares changing hands.
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £157.82 million, a P/E ratio of -622.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 434.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 421.87.
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,400.00%.
Insider Activity at Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller
About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller
INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
