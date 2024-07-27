Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $434.01

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 434.01 ($5.61) and traded as high as GBX 458 ($5.92). Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller shares last traded at GBX 458 ($5.92), with a volume of 96,984 shares changing hands.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £157.82 million, a P/E ratio of -622.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 434.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 421.87.

Get Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller alerts:

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,400.00%.

Insider Activity at Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller

In other Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller news, insider Mike Prentis acquired 4,000 shares of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £16,440 ($21,262.29). In related news, insider Bridget Guerin bought 4,134 shares of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 433 ($5.60) per share, for a total transaction of £17,900.22 ($23,150.83). Also, insider Mike Prentis bought 4,000 shares of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £16,440 ($21,262.29). 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.