Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $532.57

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 532.57 ($6.89) and traded as high as GBX 600 ($7.76). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 591.50 ($7.65), with a volume of 460,165 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Investec Group from GBX 540 ($6.98) to GBX 660 ($8.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Investec Group Price Performance

Investec Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 563.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 533.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. Investec Group’s payout ratio is 4,520.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 152,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.50), for a total value of £884,418.80 ($1,143,842.21). In other news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 152,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.50), for a total value of £884,418.80 ($1,143,842.21). Also, insider Fani Titi sold 53,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.73), for a total value of £279,999.20 ($362,130.37). Insiders sold 287,667 shares of company stock worth $158,410,660 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

