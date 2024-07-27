Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 28,327 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 347% compared to the average daily volume of 6,334 call options.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,756,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 43.4% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 510,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 68.5% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 527.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 399,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 335,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

