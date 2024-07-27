Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 58,349 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 256% compared to the typical volume of 16,408 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 65,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 60,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

MMM opened at $127.14 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $128.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

