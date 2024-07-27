Investors Purchase High Volume of Starwood Property Trust Put Options (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 20,263 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 596% compared to the average daily volume of 2,912 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 615.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 128,477 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,983 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 126,298 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,091,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2,347.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 259,356 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

