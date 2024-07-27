Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Bank of America

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IONS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.18.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,329,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

