Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

