Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $439.89

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 439.89 ($5.69) and traded as high as GBX 469.25 ($6.07). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 459 ($5.94), with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Irish Continental Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £748.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,516.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 478.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 440.30.

About Irish Continental Group

(Get Free Report)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment provides ferry services carrying passengers and roll on roll off freight on short sea routes on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe under the Irish ferries brand; and chartering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Irish Continental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Continental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.