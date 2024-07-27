Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million.

Isabella Bank Stock Performance

ISBA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $147.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of -0.04. Isabella Bank has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Isabella Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Isabella Bank in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

