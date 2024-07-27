iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.74. Approximately 86 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29.

Get iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF alerts:

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1822 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.