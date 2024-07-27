iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.98

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 460422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,426,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,960,000 after buying an additional 2,356,332 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,998,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,926,000 after acquiring an additional 75,012 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,507,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 749,991 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 787,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 92,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 681,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

