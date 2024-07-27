iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.98

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 460422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
