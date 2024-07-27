iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 334,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 261,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,681,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.83. 1,047,864 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.