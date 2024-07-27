iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $77.10

Shares of iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$77.10 and traded as high as C$79.74. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF shares last traded at C$79.36, with a volume of 769 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$75.04.

