iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Stock Price Up 1.1%

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $33.24. 165,432 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 126,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $658.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 26,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

