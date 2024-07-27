iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.38. 44,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,504. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.62 and a 200 day moving average of $295.88. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.54 and a 52-week high of $322.19. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

