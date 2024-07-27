iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYH traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.03. The company had a trading volume of 139,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,694. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

