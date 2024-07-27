Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) were down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.53 and last traded at $37.53. Approximately 312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16.

Get Jardine Cycle & Carriage alerts:

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $0.51. Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, assembles, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.