JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,017,893,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,478 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.89.

NYSE:JPM traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,027,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013,996. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The stock has a market cap of $609.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

