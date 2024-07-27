JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $145.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradyne from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Teradyne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.50.

TER opened at $126.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.24. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

