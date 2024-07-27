JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 171.3% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,996,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $883,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPEF traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.13. 61,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,925. The stock has a market cap of $719.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.92. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

