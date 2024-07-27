Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $354.04

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $354.04 and last traded at $350.75, with a volume of 26547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $335.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Kadant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kadant

Kadant Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.