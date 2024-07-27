Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Performance

KNDI opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $167.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Institutional Trading of Kandi Technologies Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Kandi Technologies Group worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

Featured Stories

