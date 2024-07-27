Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Up 404.1% in July

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a growth of 404.1% from the June 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KAO Price Performance

OTCMKTS KAOOY remained flat at $8.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 104,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,422. KAO has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11.

About KAO

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

