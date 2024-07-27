Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Up 404.1% in July

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a growth of 404.1% from the June 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
KAO Price Performance
OTCMKTS KAOOY remained flat at $8.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 104,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,422. KAO has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11.
About KAO
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KAO
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.