Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target to $42.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INBK. Hovde Group raised their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of INBK opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $338.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.68. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 216,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,495,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 263.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 70,725 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 97,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

