Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 16,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.72. 10,790,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,417,151. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

