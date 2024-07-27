Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,048,000 after buying an additional 175,493 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 35,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 644,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,222,000.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $19.93. 1,576,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

