Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 35,130 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 317,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,130 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,772,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,381,000 after acquiring an additional 706,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth $3,821,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in ACCO Brands by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 64,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 113,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

ACCO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. 478,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.52 million, a P/E ratio of -18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

About ACCO Brands

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.