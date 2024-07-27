Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,162,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 619,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 58,084 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,792,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,553,000 after purchasing an additional 43,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,268.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDCO. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.29. 733,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,673. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

