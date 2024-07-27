Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Heartland Express worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 225,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,758 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth $673,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 136,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,172 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 81,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $311,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 88,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,422.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 93,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $946,179.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 677,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,344.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $311,064.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,422.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 249,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of HTLD stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.18. 381,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,086. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.23 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

