Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 1,901 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Ryder System by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ryder System by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ryder System by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ryder System by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,099,000 after purchasing an additional 890,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $682,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $1,646,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,162,820.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,129 shares of company stock worth $10,598,226. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.17. The stock had a trading volume of 301,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,035. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $136.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.98%.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.