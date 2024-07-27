Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 9,907 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of The Shyft Group worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,070,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 535,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 270,284 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 438,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 135,770 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 102,128 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Price Performance

The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. 478,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,352. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $473.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,379.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

About The Shyft Group

(Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.