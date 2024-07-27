Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,241,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.09. 361,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,364. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $253.68.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

