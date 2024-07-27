Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,994 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,325,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 7,188.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

WGO traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 626,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,033. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.29.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.88%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.