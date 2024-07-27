Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 22,018 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,018 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. 154,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,687. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,715,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,256,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

