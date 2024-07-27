Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 488 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CBT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE:CBT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,550. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

